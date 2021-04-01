Home / Cities / Others / 8,025 fresh Covid positive cases, 18 deaths in Pune district
8,025 fresh Covid positive cases, 18 deaths in Pune district

PUNE Pune district reported a major spike, with 8,025 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours as per the state health department. Eighteen deaths were reported in the district on Thursday, with 10 in rural Pune, six in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits and two in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in the last 24 hours.

In Pune district, there are a total of 5,44,287 Covid cases. Of this, 4,71,296 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,392 deaths in the district. At present, there are 64,599 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,81,418 Covid cases and 4,734 deaths, till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,37,732 cases so far, and a total of 1378 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 1,25,137 total cases so far and 2,231 deaths due to Covid.

As per the state, 32,641 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 24,33,368 in the State. The recovery rate in the state is 85.2%.

Across Maharashtra, 43,183 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 249 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.92%.

