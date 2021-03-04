80-yr-old gagged, bound; caretaker assaulted in Rs4.25 lakh Pashan robbery

PUNE The Pune police booked four unidentified men for gagging and robbing an 80-year-old woman after forcefully entering her house in Panchavati area of Pashan, on Wednesday evening.

Valuables and cash worth ₹4,25,000 are stolen from the house, according to her complaint.

The men are also accused of assaulting her husband’s 28-year-old caretaker.

The incident happened at 7:30pm when the woman and the caretaker were in the independent house, in which she lives with her bed-ridden husband.

“It is a two-storey house and there is a space in the porch area of the house for the caretaker to live in. The caretaker’s accommodation is covered on three sides and one side is a steel door that leads to the house. They forced him to open the door and assaulted him so he could not raise an alarm,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Koli of the Chaturshrungi police station, who is invesitgating the case.

The caretaker was assaulted with wooden sticks and a sharp weapon, before the 80-year-old’s limbs were bound with a cloth and her mouth was gagged with a cloth, according to her complaint.

The men proceeded to the first floor of the house and found a cupboard in the bedroom. The three fled with ₹25,000 in cash and jewellery worth ₹4,00,000 from the cupboard.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station against the four men.