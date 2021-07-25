Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 85-year-old held for bid to murder grandson
others

85-year-old held for bid to murder grandson

Investigation shows that the accused collected about 5-litre petrol from a nearby petrol pump for the planned attack
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The dispute was over constructing more rooms in the house. (HT File photo)

Bathinda Fazilka Police have arrested an 85-year-old man for attempting to burn his grandson’s family over a property dispute in Chandigarh Mohalla locality of Abohar town on Sunday. Police said the grandson Angrez Singh, 40, suffered serious burns, while his wife and one-year-old daughter escaped unhurt.

Abohar DSP Rahul Bhardwaj said Angrez had a family dispute with his grandfather, Tara Singh, over the construction of rooms at their residence.

“As Angrez’s family was asleep in his room, Tara poured petrol on them in the wee hours of Sunday and attempted to set them on fire. Angrez’s legs and an arm suffered burn injuries, and he is under treatment at the Abohar civil hospital. Investigation shows that the accused collected about 5-litre petrol from a nearby petrol pump for this planned attack,” the DSP added. The octogenarian has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP