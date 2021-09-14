Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 86 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K
others

86 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 86 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:23 AM IST
A labourer receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the outskirts of Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 86 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Monday.

Of these, 78 cases were from Kashmir while the Jammu division saw eight infections. Srinagar witnessed the highest count of 48 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 124 with active positive cases reaching 1,247.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 604 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 146 and 111 active cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,21,329 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.26%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,26,990 and the death-toll stands at 4,414.

The officials said that 45,319 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ultra shot dead in Rajouri, arms recovered

Gurdas Maan moves HC, seeking anticipatory bail

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina condemns young SI’s killing

Jai Ram praises health services by VMRT, Palampur
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP