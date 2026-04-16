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86.83% turnout in Tripura TTAADC repoll at four polling stations: Official

Repolling in four TTAADC stations sees 86.83% turnout after irregularities; counting on April 17 amid tight security across Tripura

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 10:36 pm IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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Repolling in four Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polling stations recorded 86.83% voter turnout on Thursday, an official from the state Election Commission said.

Tripura records 86.83% turnout in TTAADC repoll at four booths

Elections to the TTAADC, which covers nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s geographical area, were conducted on April 12.

The state Election Commission ordered repolling at four out of 1,257 polling stations after irregularities reportedly surfaced in the 28-seat TTAADC polls.

“The percentage of turnout will increase as there are still some voters standing in the queue,” said the official.

Voting began from 7 am on Thursday, including one polling centre each under the Maharani-Teliamura (ST) district council constituency and Hirapur SB School polling station under the Pekuarjala-Janmejayanagar constituency in Sepahijala district, and two polling centres of the Kulai-Champahoar (ST) constituency, amidst tight security.

Nearly 83% voter turnout was recorded in the TTAADC polls on April 12, which witnessed sporadic incidents of clashes at different places, including hurling of crude bombs at a polling station in Sepahijala district and EVM malfunctioning at a few polling stations.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 86.83% turnout in Tripura TTAADC repoll at four polling stations: Official
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 86.83% turnout in Tripura TTAADC repoll at four polling stations: Official
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