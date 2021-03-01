Home / Cities / Others / 878 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday in Pune district
others

878 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday in Pune district

PUNE A total of 878 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, as per the state health department
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A total of 878 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, as per the state health department.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 4,10,699 lakh Covid cases of which, 3,87,388 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,112 deaths in the district. At present, there are 15,199 active cases in Pune district.

One Covid-related death was reported in Pune rural in the last 24 hours with no deaths reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas on Monday.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,09,696 Covid cases and 4,575 deaths as of March 1.

Whereas, PCMC has reported ,02,488 cases and a total of 1,333 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural reported 98,515 total cases and 2,155 deaths.

As per the state health department, 5,754 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra, taking the total in the state to 20,30,458. The recovery rate in the state is 93.94%.

Across Maharashtra, 6,397 new cases of Covid were reported on Monday and 30 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.41%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MPSC prelims will be conducted as per schedule: Pune divisional commissioner

Chaos, confusion and technical glitches mark phase 2 of Covid vaccination drive

Pune biz sectors hard hit by Covid restrictions brace for another loss-making run

Gadkari wants MCCIA to replicate Nagpur’s pvt metro model in Pune

Currently, 3,43,947 people are in home quarantine and 3,482 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP