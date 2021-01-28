89% beneficiaries vaccinated in PMC; no vaccine doses wasted

PUNE With an 89 per cent vaccination turnout in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, authorities noted that on Thursday, no vaccine doses were wasted as turnouts have been good for consecutive days.

Speaking about the increase in vaccination numbers, Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC’s health department chief, said that the turnout has been good as the department has started on-spot vaccination.

“We are not refusing vaccination to anyone who is registered. Due to on-spot vaccination there has been more inoculation. We are also sending messages and phone calls to beneficiaries to ensure everyone is at the centres,” said Dr Bharti.

As per the health department, till Thursday, 17.26 per cent of the first vaccinations doses in Pune district have been completed.

Pune city has finished 11.6 per cent of its inoculation target, till Thursday.

The Health department is planning to finish the first vaccination round by February 14, which will see all registered healthcare workers inoculated.

Pune district reported a 79.4 per cent inoculation rate on Thursday.

Ayush Prasad, CEO of Zilla Parishad, said that there has been good turnout for vaccination.

“With a good response there has been no wastage of doses. We are taking all the necessary measures to ensure that the beneficiaries increase every day,” Prasad said.

Vaccinations on Thursday

*Pune rural -- 69%

* PMC -- 89%

*PCMC -- 75%

*Pune district -- 76.4%

*Vaccination till January 28

*PMC -- 11.6%

*PCMC -- 19.93%

*Pune rural -- 22.10%

*Pune district -- 17.26%

Source: State health department