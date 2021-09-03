Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
89 new Covid cases, no deaths in J&K

As per the official figures, 88 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, including 48 from Jammu and 40 from Kashmir.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 89 new positive cases of Covid-19, 16 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of infections to 3,25,618.

Besides this, 67.63% of the population above the age of 18 has been vaccinated across the union territory.

The bulletin released by the Government said that out of 3,25,618 positive cases, 1,320 are active, 3,19,889 have recovered and 4,409 have died.

Srinagar with 546 active positive cases has the highest number of positive cases.

Similarly, Jammu has 72 active positive cases.

