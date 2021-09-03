89 new Covid cases, no deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 89 new positive cases of Covid-19, 16 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of infections to 3,25,618.

As per the official figures, 88 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, including 48 from Jammu and 40 from Kashmir.

Besides this, 67.63% of the population above the age of 18 has been vaccinated across the union territory.

The bulletin released by the Government said that out of 3,25,618 positive cases, 1,320 are active, 3,19,889 have recovered and 4,409 have died.

Srinagar with 546 active positive cases has the highest number of positive cases.

Similarly, Jammu has 72 active positive cases.