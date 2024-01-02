close_game
8-year-old missing boy found lying injured in a field

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 03, 2024 06:28 AM IST

An eight-year-old boy missing since Monday evening was found seriously injured in a field in Pratapgarh district. Police are investigating the incident.

An eight-year-old boy missing since Monday evening was found lying seriously injured in a field under Dehat Kotwali police station of Pratapgarh district on Tuesday morning.

The boy was taken to district hospital where the doctors referred him to SRN hospital in Prayagraj. An FIR has been registered against unidentified assailants and efforts were on to identify the culprits, police said.

As per the reports, the boy had gone to the fields with his aunt to attend nature’s call around 7pm on Monday. His aunt returned home but the boy went missing.

An hour later villagers found some blood stains in a field along with a broken bottle of beer and a blood-stained knife at a spot. The boy ‘s kin then informed police about the incident.

ASP Durgesh Singh and SHO of Dehat Kotwali Vinit Upadhyay reached the spot and launched a search for the missing boy but to no avail. In the wee hours on Tuesday, seriously injured boy was found lying in a mustard field. His kin and locals rushed to the spot and found deep injuries on the back of his neck.

The boy informed police that two persons assaulted him with a bottle and dragged him into the fields.

Police have registered an FIR of abduction and attempt to murder on the complaint of the boy’s father.

SHO Vinit Upadhyay said efforts were on to identify and nab the culprits. Motive behind the abduction and assault would be clear once the accused are arrested and questioned, he added.

