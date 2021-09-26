Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
8-yr-old dead, two missing after boat capsizes in E Champaran

According to officials, the mishap occurred when passengers, who were residents of different villages, were on their way to the riverine areas to collect fodder for livestock.
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 09:59 PM IST
The remaining passengers were rescued by local fishermen and divers, while two of them swam to safety. (Representational image)

An eight-year-old girl died while at least two people were missing after a boat carrying 20 people capsized due to strong water current in Sikarahana river in Chiraiya block of East Champaran district on Sunday, officials said.

A rescue operation team was pressed into service. It was, however, yet to find the missing persons until Sunday evening.

According to officials, the mishap occurred when passengers, who were residents of different villages, were on their way to the riverine areas to collect fodder for livestock. The incident occurred around 9.30am.

“The girl’s body has been recovered, and two other girls are missing.The rescue operation was stopped in the evening owing to darkness. It will restart Monday morning,” said” said Iftekhar Ahmad, subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Sikarahana.

The remaining passengers were rescued by local fishermen and divers, while two of them swam to safety. “One of them is currently under treatment,” said Anil Kumar Rai, additional district magistrate (ADM), disaster management, East Champaran.

One of the passengers and officials said the boat lost balance due to strong current. However, officials also attributed the mishap to boat overloading.

