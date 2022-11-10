9 bicycles stolen from godown in Ludhiana

Thieves struck at a godown in Jagraon on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and decamped with nine bicycles.

Ashwani Kumar of Hargobindpura, Jagraon, the owner of Sudha Enterprise, stated in his complaint that the bicycles had been stored in boxes at the godown to be sold further.

He said the thieves had entered the godown by breaking the rooftop, which was made of steel sheets, and decamped with boxes containing the cycles and two mobile phones.

Investigating officer ASI Balraj Singh said they are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area. A case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC against unidentified accused at Jagraon city police station.

Thieves target gurdwara on Gurpurab

Thieves stole ₹12,000 from a donation box at a gurdwara in Sehaura village, Malaud, on the night of Gurpurab on Tuesday.

A theft case has been registered against unidentified accused based on the statement of the gurdwara’s granthi Bhagwan Singh.

Police said three men were captured committing the theft on CCTV camera, but they haven’t been identified as the footage is hazy.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, investigating officer, said they are questioning villagers to identify a suspect.