9 killed after bus falls into stream in Andhra Pradesh, rescue ops underway

At least nine people have died in an accident after an RTC bus skidded off the road and plunged into a stream in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident took place when the bus was on its way from Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari.

According to reports, the bus was trying to avoid a lorry from the opposite side when it lost control and overturned. Police reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

There were as many as 47 passengers on board and the bus was just 10 minutes away from its destination when the accident happened. All those injured

“The police, with the help of revenue staff and other locals, recovered nine bodies, including five women and that of the driver, so far. Another 38 persons, including children, were rescued,” said Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y V Prasanna Lakshmi.

Expressing shock over the incident, state transport minister Perni Venkatramaiah ordered a high-level inquiry by the district authorities.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to each of the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, other state leaders and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed their condolences.