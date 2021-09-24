Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
9 more cases of dengue detected in Ludhiana

Nine more cases of dengue were reported in the Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the Ludhiana health department officials
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:41 AM IST
The count of suspected dengue cases in Ludhiana currently stands at 1,158. (HT FILE)

The total count of dengue cases in the Ludhiana has now reached 125, out of which 106 cases have been reported from city areas, while others are from Payal Khanna, Sudhar, Sahnewal among other areas. So far, 1,158 suspected cases of dengue have been detected in the Ludhiana.

Apart from these, 104 confirmed dengue patients from other districts and states are also admitted in Ludhiana hospitals.

As per the health department officials, no dengue death has been reported in the Ludhiana this season. A suspected dengue death was reported in the Ludhiana on August 25, when a 65-year-old resident of Balloke village died after testing positive for dengue at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, as per the kin of the diseased.

