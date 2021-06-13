90% work of Purvanchal e-way complete: Satish Mahana

Industrial Development minister Satish Mahana has stated that 90% work of the Purvanchal expressway has been completed after conducting an aerial and on-the-spot inspection of the project on Saturday.

Awanish Awasthi, CEO, UPEIDA, and Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial development, were also present.

Mahana carried out spot-inspection of the Ayodhya phase of the expressway and thereafter, reviewed progress of the work in a meeting with all officials concerned. Thereafter, the minister inspected Sultanpur and Azamgarh phases of the expressway.

The 340-km expressway will start from the state capital and will end in Ghazipur, eastern Uttar Pradesh. Several ROBs are also coming up along this expressway. The expressway will traverse through nine districts of the state, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

Besides, the expressway will also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj through link roads.

The expressway will also have a three-km long runway at Kudebhar in Sultanpur district. This runway has been proposed for landing and take-off of Indian Air Force jets during an emergency.

Counted among the most prestigious projects of the state government, the project cost of the Purvanchal Expressway is around ₹22,494.66 crore, including the cost of the land.