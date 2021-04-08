Home / Cities / Others / 98 detonators found at garbage collection centre in Shirur
PUNE A cache of 98 detonators was found at a garbage centre in Shirur
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 09:13 PM IST
PUNE A cache of 98 detonators was found at a garbage centre in Shirur. Pune rural police have begun an investigation.

Police Inspector Praveen Khanapure, in-charge of Shirur police station, said that the find took place on Wednesday. All the detonators have been seized for further investigation.

According to police, the staff of the municipality were segregating waste at the garbage centre on the Shirur bypass road. The staff found the detonators, but did not know what that they were. Shirur municipal council officials then alerted the police.

A team of the police as well as a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) reached the spot. The cops then took possession of the detonators.

The police said that the detonators could be used by farmers for digging, and also for mining purposes in the area.

