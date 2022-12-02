9-year-old girl raped, throat slit in Kalyan

Kalyan: A nine-year-old girl was found raped and murdered near the Kalyan railway station on Thursday morning. The body of the child with her throat slit was spotted by several locals around 7.30 am. An unknown person has been booked for the crime.

Earlier, a 15-year-old boy was detained who was friends with the girl, however, he was released when the police did not find any concrete evidence against him.

The police took her to Rukmini Bai Hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

The doctor from the hospital conducted a post-mortem, which indicated that the girl was raped before her throat was slit. The police have booked a case against an unknown person for murder and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO).

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector, Mahatma Phule police station said, “We have formed five teams from the local police station under the guidance of senior officials, who are monitoring the matter. We are checking the CCTV footages in the area and also activated our informer network. We are investigating the matter from various angles.”

Locals claimed that the victim’s family used to roam the streets during the day and sleep in the station premises at night, in any building passage, shops or footpaths, wherever there was space available.