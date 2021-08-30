A day after 14 thefts, Ludhiana police intensify midnight patrolling

A day after 14 thefts and burglaries were reported in the city, police intensified its midnight patrolling in areas falling under the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate.

High alert was sounded at midnight and PCR motorcycles, patrolling cars were deployed in each division. A similar midnight meeting was conducted at Bharat Nagar Chowk where ADCP (III) Sameer Verma and ACP, Civil Lines, Jatinder Chopra shared details of thieves and snatchers who could be active in the area.

Motorcycle cops were instructed to conduct patrolling till wee hours, while police personnel attached with PCR cars were deployed at roundabouts for rapid response.

“Motorcycle patrolling is a successful deterrence method and generates fear among anti-social elements, especially thieves and snatchers who strike at midnight or in early morning hours. For residents, police patrolling is reassuring and instills a sense of safety,” said ADCP Verma.

He was quick to add that special emphasis will be laid on patrolling in areas which are prone to thefts and snatchings.

“Besides, cops have been asked to keep tabs on theft and snatching accused who are out on bail. Cops have also been told to find out what these persons are doing to earn their living,” said ACP Chopra.

Later in the early hours of Sunday, PCR cops from all divisions assembled at Vishkarma Chowk and carried out a combined patrolling in the industrial and old city areas.

On August 26, Ludhiana police commissioner Naunihal Singh had called gazetted officers, SHOs and police post in-charges along with patrolling teams for a surprise late-night mock drill.

The police chief also checked the weapons of all SHOs, police post in-charges and other personnel. He ordered the cops to keep their weapons well-maintained. At least 400 police personnel were asked to assemble at Dugri Phase-1 market around 10pm on Tuesday. The exercise concluded at the Ludhiana railway station.