A day after arrest, man accused of murdering Ludhiana teen for phone escapes

A day after arrest, an accused in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Daba area managed to escape from the police lock-up after removing the grilles of the skylight in the wee hours of Friday. His accomplices, however, failed to get away as the space was too narrow for them to slip through.

The trio had stabbed the teen, identified as Amardeep Singh, when he had tried to resist a phone snatching bid.

Following the jailbreak, police lodged an FIR against night munshi Roshan Preet and sentry Budhi Raj for negligence. Proceedings to suspend the two cops have also been initiated.

As per information, the accused, Harvinder Singh alias Lali of Gurmel Nagar, Gurmeet Singh alias Gagan of Jamalpur village, and Tej Ram alias Chintu of Mundian Khurd, were lodged in the lock-up of Daba police station that was being run from the flats in Daba.

As Harvinder Singh alias Lali was extremely lean, he managed to escape by bending the grilles.

The incident is said to have taken place around 2.30am. The cops deputed at the police station were reportedly sleeping at the time. They came to know about the incident in the morning and alerted their seniors.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said it was utter negligence on the part of the police personnel deputed at the police station that a murder accused managed to flee. He said that teams have been formed to trace the accused.

A case under Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre¬hension) and 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused as well as the two cops, he said. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the cops, the ADCP added.

The trio was to be produced in the court on Friday.