A Division Fusion: City’s love for Hanuman to echo in pandal mirroring Gujarat’s Kashtabhanjan Temple

LUCKNOW In Lucknow, the profound reverence for Lord Hanuman among its residents is truly unique. The city boasts numerous age-old Hanuman temples, and it comes alive with a month-long celebration of ‘Bada Mangal’ each year. In alignment with this unwavering devotion to Lord Hanuman, the Naveen Shardiya Utsav Durga Puja Committee, located on Jail Road, is poised to make a resounding statement of faith and celebration this year. The committee is setting up a Durga Puja pandal that faithfully recreates the renowned Kashtabhanjan Hanuman Temple in Sarangpur, Gujarat.

The festivities are all set to commence with ‘Anando Mela’ on Thursday evening, October 19th. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The grand pandal, towering at an impressive 60 feet, is a labour of love crafted by nearly 50 skilled artisans from Kolkata. It is meticulously constructed using around 1,800 bamboo poles, at a cost of ₹8 lakh,” shared Sujay Chatterjee, the secretary of the pandal.

In commemoration of the committee’s 64th anniversary, this year, the organisers decided to honour the city’s affection for Lord Hanuman by creating a stunning replica of the famous Hanuman temple. Inside this remarkable structure, the idol of Goddess Durga, along with her entire divine family, will be venerated.

The festivities are all set to commence with ‘Anando Mela’ on Thursday evening, October 19th. Women organisers of the puja committee will grace the occasion with stalls featuring delectable dishes prepared by them. The puja itself will begin on October 20th (Shashthi), with priests and dhakis (drum players) specially brought in from Kolkata to infuse the celebration with traditional beats and religious fervour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pandal will host Kanya Puja on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, in keeping with tradition,” Chatterjee added. Numerous exciting events and competitions are also in store. These include a conch-blowing competition for both women and men, a painting competition for children, Aarti dances performed before Maa Durga to the rhythmic beats of the Dhak, and a competition for Dhunochi Aarti.

Furthermore, a Khichdi Bhog will be generously distributed, offering seating for approximately 1,500 individuals at a time, every day, providing a truly immersive cultural and spiritual experience.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!