A year of Atiq-Ashraf killing: Prayagraj police remains on alert; force deployed at Kasari Masari graveyard

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 16, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The force was also deployed at Hatwa village where Atiq's two sons are living at their relative's home.

Prayagraj police remained on alert on Monday, on the completion of one year of the sensational murders of mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf.

On April 15, 2023, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three armed assailants while being escorted to Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional hospital by the police near Shahganj police station for a medical examination at 10:30 pm.
On April 15, 2023, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three armed assailants while being escorted to Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional hospital by the police near Shahganj police station for a medical examination at 10:30 pm. (HT FILE)

Policemen, including two women cops, in plain clothes were deployed at Kasari Masari graveyard where the duo was buried last year, to keep an eye on those who may visit their graves. However, no one turned up at the graveyard on their death anniversary, informed police officials.

The force was also deployed at Hatwa village where Atiq’s two sons are living at their relative’s home. Besides, local intelligence agencies also kept an eye at sensitive spots of the city as a precautionary measure, they added.

Meanwhile, a religious leader on condition of anonymity said that one year of deaths of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf completed on 23rd day of Ramzan as per the Islamic calendar. Yearly ‘fateha’ is recited for dead persons as per the calendar, he added.

On April 15, 2023, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three armed assailants while being escorted to Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional hospital by the police near Shahganj police station for a medical examination at 10:30 pm.

Their bodies were buried at the ancestral graveyard of the family at Kasari Masari amidst heavy security. Only close relatives and some locals attended the funeral. The body of Atiq’s son Asad, who was killed in police encounter, was also buried close to his father and uncle.

