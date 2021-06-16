Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / A year on, Galwan braveheart’s kin wait for govt to keep its word
others

A year on, Galwan braveheart’s kin wait for govt to keep its word

Sangrur A year after sepoy Gurbinder Singh, 22, of Tolawal village near Sunam was killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 16, 2020, the grieving family is waiting for the state government to honour its promises
By Avtar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Gurbinder Singh’s family with his photo at their home in Tolowal village near Sunam in Sangrur. (HT Photo)

Sangrur A year after sepoy Gurbinder Singh, 22, of Tolawal village near Sunam was killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 16, 2020, the grieving family is waiting for the state government to honour its promises. Neither has a government job been given to a member of the family, nor has the sepoy’s niece been admitted to an army school. The family, however, has been given 50 lakh compensation.

A memorial, a playground and a library in his name have all been buried in government files, with nothing on ground. The local government school has been named after him, but it has not been upgraded to Class 12.

Gurbinder was recruited in the army in 2018, after passing Class 12. He was unmarried, but had been engaged eight months ago, when he visited the village. He is survived by his parents and two elder siblings, a brother and a sister. The family spent the entire Wednesday in mourning to remembers his sacrifice, but no political leader or administration official joined.

“A year has passed, but we have not received any government job. A gate, library and stadium named after him was promised,” said Gurpreet Singh, Gurbinder’s brother.

Jasmeen Kaur, Gurbinder’s niece, said Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had made a video call to family members and assured them that she will get admission in an army school, but nothing had happened. “I am proud of my uncle and wish to join the army as an officer, but we are not getting support from the government,” said Jasmeen, a Class-9 student.

Sunam sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manjit Kaur said, “We are following up on Gurbinder Singh’s case. I will look into the matter.”

