AAI sets the ball rolling to convert airstrip into airport at Valmikinagar in Bihar

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has set the ball rolling to upgrade the existing airstrip into a full-fledged airport at Valmikinagar in Bihar’s West Champaran district. The agency has already prepared a detailed master plan for the project, while officials in Bagaha-II have sought approval to acquire 12 acres of land required for the expansion. A view of the Valmikinagar airstrip in Bihar's West Champaran district. (HT Photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times over phone from Gorakhpur, RK Parashar, deputy general manager (civil), AAI Gorakhpur, said that the AAI has generated a R-2B code for the proposed Valmikinagar airport, marking an important procedural milestone. He added that several preparatory works, including drawings for the terminal building, have already been initiated as part of the upgradation plan.

“We are looking forward to the soil survey of the existing airport site. Based on the soil survey, the project’s construction estimates will be prepared and forwarded to AAI’s planning department in New Delhi,” said Parashar, who had conducted an on-the-spot inspection earlier this month.

Sharing the details of the masterplan (code R-2B), he said that the proposed terminal would come up in space, measuring 300 meters by 105 meters. “It would be a pre-fabricated building embellished with portraits of tigers, jungles, Triveni confluence and other legacies of region,” said Parashar, adding the project yet to be estimated would see the construction of eight checkposts, peripheral roads along the boundary wall, car parking areas and environment support service (ESS) building, besides other miscellaneous construction.

The other main features of projects will have Terminal Building area spread over 1,250 sq meter, construction of Apron-3,325 sq meter, for parking two code-2B type Aircraft, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Building-165 sq meter fire station-451 sqm, said that the DGM as well as airport infrastructure engineer, adding new boundary wall will be constructed to enhance the security of the airport.

“At present it isn’t compatible with (BCAS) Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Fire Department and Security will look after with Trained State Police of Bihar. Airport infrastructure will be developed as per Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) of ICAO guidelines,” he said, sharing the details of SoW (Schedule of Works) and the masterplan of (code R-2B Valmikinagar Airport).

The AAI which has already prepared the master plan for the “to-be airport,” is now contemplating floating tenders after completing procedural formalities.

Known for its scenic surroundings -- abundant sightseeing options like Baraz, temples, confluence of river and pristine surroundings marked by lofty hills, dense forests and fresh, fragrant air, the region has emerged as one of Bihar’s most sought-after holiday destinations. Tourists from across the state as well as from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Nepal throng the area majorly by roadway.

Valmikinagar has a small and old airstrip which is primarily used as a helipad for ministers. However, the airway connectivity for Balmikinagar is long pending now.

Meanwhile, the officials in Bagaha -2 have written a letter to the district land acquisition department, requesting the acquisition of 12 acres of land for the airport. “We have three sources of land acquisition here including one from the forest department for the upgradation of airport,” said Ravi Prakash Choudhary, circle officer (CO), Bagaha -2.