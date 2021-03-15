Home / Cities / Others / AAP alleges corruption in Rani Jhansi flyover construction; BJP hits back
AAP alleges corruption in Rani Jhansi flyover construction; BJP hits back

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption, citing excess spending on the Rani Jhansi flyover, which was constructed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:10 AM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption, citing excess spending on the Rani Jhansi flyover, which was constructed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The BJP dismissed the allegation as “baseless” and hit back with questions on expenditure incurred by the Delhi government on the Signature Bridge across the Yamuna, which connects Wazirabad with east Delhi.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.

“Despite exceeding the cost by 409% on the Rani Jhansi flyover, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is not disclosing names of the people who are behind this corruption. They are BJP saving leaders. We question the inordinate delay and wastage of public money on construction of the flyover,” the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Sunday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These are baseless allegations. People are well aware that the Rani Jhansi flyover got caught up in several legal hurdles. He should rather question his government about the inordinate delay and excess expenditure in the construction of Signature bridge.”

