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AAP alleges graft in bicycle scheme; govt says claims ‘baseless’

The Delhi government called the allegations baseless and a ploy to divert attention from the alleged “school bag scheme fraud” and the “paper leak” in Punjab.

Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 07:27:05 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged irregularities in the free bicycle distribution scheme, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government of procuring bicycles at an “inflated price” and “favouring” a particular manufacturing company.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “The beneficiary of the bicycle tender had already been decided, and the tender conditions were framed accordingly." (File Photo/ANI)
AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “The beneficiary of the bicycle tender had already been decided, and the tender conditions were framed accordingly." (File Photo/ANI)

Hitting back, the Delhi government called the allegations baseless and a ploy to divert attention from the alleged “school bag scheme fraud” and the “paper leak” in AAP-ruled Punjab.

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Vidya Vahini scheme

Under the Vidya Vahini scheme, nearly 140,000 eligible girl students across Delhi will receive free bicycles in phases.

AAP Delhi chief alleges gaps

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, at a presser, alleged, “The beneficiary of the bicycle tender had already been decided, and the tender conditions were framed accordingly. A 360 crore turnover requirement was imposed for the procurement of 140,000 bicycles to ensure that only a select company could participate. Bicycles worth 4,100 are being procured at 6,923 each.”

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BJP hits back

However, BJP MLA and Delhi government spokesperson Harish Khurana said the allegations are based on a “baseless complaint” from a commercial company. “The aim is to shield (Punjab chief minister) Bhagwant Mann from scrutiny regarding the school bag scheme fraud and exam paper leaks in Punjab,” he alleged.

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Khurana said the Delhi government has procured bicycles through a completely transparent process.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the bicycle distribution scheme?

AAP alleged irregularities in the free bicycle distribution scheme, accusing the Delhi government of procuring bicycles at an inflated price and favoring a particular manufacturer.

How many bicycles are to be distributed under the Vidya Vahini scheme?

Nearly 140,000 eligible girl students across Delhi will receive free bicycles in phases under the Vidya Vahini scheme.

What was the response of the Delhi government to AAP's allegations?

The Delhi government called the allegations baseless and a ploy to divert attention from other issues such as the 'school bag scheme fraud' and 'paper leak' in Punjab.

What did the AAP chief allege about the tender process?

AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the beneficiary of the bicycle tender was predetermined and that the tender conditions favored a select company.
 
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