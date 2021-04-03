AAP, BJP trade barbs over proposed increase in parking charges in south Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) proposal to double the rates of surface parking was another method devised by the civic agency to loot people.

The BJP, however, was quick to deny this allegation and said that the AAP should stop misleading citizens.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, senior AAP leader and MLA from Kalkaji constituency Atishi said this was the tenth time within a year that the BJP-ruled south civic body had come up with a proposal to increase surface-level parking rates, by as much as 100%.

“The standing committee of SDMC has released a proposal to increase the surface parking rates by around 100%. This means, if this proposal is notified, people will have to pay double to park their cars at any marketplace, mall or Metro station. This decision will directly affect those living in all areas of south Delhi” she said.

Atishi further said that the south corporation had also proposed imposing professional taxes, raising the rate of property taxes, and increased the rate of tax for property transfer by 1%. “They have even increased the commercial taxes,” she said.

“We want them to take back this recommendation, and the SDMC must not approve it. Otherwise, it shall be extremely upsetting for the people of Delhi,” Atishi said.

The Delhi BJP, however, urged the AAP and its leaders to stop misleading people. “Parking rates in general have not been increased by the SDMC. A multi-level parking has been constructed by the south civic body near Green Park market and to encourage its use, the rates of parking on Green Park road have been increased, that too as per the directive of the Supreme Court,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Vikas Goyal, who is also the Leader of Opposition in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, alleged that despite an increase in house tax collection by ₹100 crore, the civic body was not giving salaries to its employees.

“The BJP ruled north corporation last year collected ₹548 crore as house tax and this time they have collected ₹100 crore more. Despite this, they have not paid the salaries of their employees. I want to ask Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta why is the BJP not paying salaries,” he said.

The Delhi BJP rejected Goyal’s comment and said the north corporation has been able to release salaries of all its employees till January 31 this year with the increased contribution of property tax.

“By next week, the wages for February of sanitation and health staff will be released. Goyal should understand that economics of north corporation will improve only when Delhi government releases the constitutional funds. If Goyal actually cares for salaries of municipal staff and development works, then he should take up the matter of funds with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said Kapoor.