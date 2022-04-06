AAP Gujarat leader who led protests booked for trying to run over cop, jailed

AHMEDABAD: Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, president of the youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, who is credited for exposing irregularities in the exams for recruitments to government posts, was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday by a magistrate court in Gandhinagar on charges of assault on police and attempt to murder. He has been sent to Sabarmati Central Jail.

Jadeja, 33, who along with other members of AAP was detained by the police on Tuesday for holding protests in connection with the recruitment of assistant teachers in government schools, tried to run over his vehicle over a police official, said Mayur Chavda, SP (intelligence), Gandhinagar.

“The police official climbed the bonnet of the vehicle and saved himself from getting crushed, holding the wiper blades of the car for support,” said Chavda.

The police have filed charges under IPC 332 (voluntary causing hurt to public servant) and 307 (attempt to murder).

According to police, Jadeja had reached the SP office in Gandhinagar Sector 27 on Tuesday evening to support about 55 aspirants for the post of assistant teachers. They have been demanding an increase in the intake of such teachers.

Police alleged that Jadeja assaulted police personnel on duty and later tried to flee the scene. The Gandhinagar police also released a video of the incident.

“Yuvrajsinh feels he is being framed by the state administration for exposing the exam paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment process. What animosity does he have towards the police? We haven’t seen any evidence so far,” said advocate Pranav Thakkar, president of state legal cell for AAP Gujarat.

A student activist and a YouTuber, Jadeja joined AAP about two years ago. His complaints of irregularities in government recruitment are said to have resulted in the cancellation of two government exams.

Last year, the Gujarat government scrapped a written test for recruitment of head clerks following question paper leak a day before the exam on December 12. About 90,000 aspirants took the exam to select 186 head clerks for the state administration.

The government ordered a probe into the matter after Jadeja alleged that some middlemen, in connivance with some officials and a private agency conducting the online exam, were helping candidates by taking a huge amount of money. He produced a series of documents to substantiate his claims. In February 2022, Asit Vora, chairman of the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), which conducted the test, resigned from the post.

In the last week of March, Jadeja held a press conference in which he claimed that the exam paper for the recruitment of Van Rakshak (Forest Guard) posts was leaked. Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani had said that there were a few cases of cheating at some centers in Gujarat but there was no paper leak.

