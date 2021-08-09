AAP holds meeting with traders in Sangrur

Sangrur The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s trade wing held a meeting with the business community of the city on Sunday. Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, trade wing Punjab president Raman Mittal and senior assistant president Anil Thakur led the discussion.

The AAP leaders said the party would prepare a blueprint after taking suggestions from all trade associations of Punjab. Cheema said, “If the AAP forms the next government, industry would be provided cheapest power in the country and that too round the clock. This will help revive the declining industry of Punjab.”