AAP protests against extending BSF jurisdiction in Punjab
AAP protests against extending BSF jurisdiction in Punjab

The issue of BSF jurisdiction extension could have far-reaching consequences, the AAP protest highlighted, saying Punjab needed to be aware of all sides of the issue
AAP protest spanned across Punjab, with leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema seeking a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on the issue. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 01:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Opposing the decision of the Union government to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged protests against the Centre across the state.

AAP volunteers and leaders burnt effigies of the Narendra Modi-led central government and raised slogans against its decision to extend the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15km to 50 km from the international border. They also accused the Charanjit Singh Channi government of failing to protect Punjab’s rights. Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema demanded the roll back of the decision of giving additional powers to the central force. “The BSF will now be able to check passports and customs duties, search houses and make arrests under the NDPS laws without involving the Punjab police,” he said.

Cheema added that the CM should convene an all-party meeting against the decision of the Centre, suggesting that a joint delegation of all parties should exert united and uniform pressure to reverse the decision. He also sought a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on this issue.

