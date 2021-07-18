AAP protests outside Singla’s house, alleging harassment of sarpanch

Sangrur Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested outside the house of Punjab education minister and local MLA Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday to oppose the alleged harassment of the party’s sarpanch from Gharachon village of the district. They also broke police barricades on their way to the house.

The issue pertains to suspension of the sarpanch, thrice, after he reportedly refused to allow panchayat land to be taken by private players. The protesters also burnt the effigy of the minister and alleged that democratic values were being killed.

In a press note, the AAP alleged that sarpanch Gurmail Singh had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court to save 23 acre of village land, which was being given to private players.

AAP’s Sangrur unit district chief Davinder Singh Bandesha and youth leader Narinder Kaur Bharaj said, “The party will intensify the agitation against the Congress government and the party will face consequences of its arrogance in next year’s assembly elections.”

The minister has previously rubbished all these allegations, claiming that the sarpanch had only four members supporting him and seven against him in village panchayat on all important resolutions.

In another protest, scores of government employees hailing from Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts held a protest opposite the PWD Rest House to oppose the Sixth Pay Commission report and privatisation. They also appealed to employees of Punjab, UT and pensioners to join their protest in Patiala on July 29.