Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / AAP slams central, state govts for DAP fertiliser shortage
others

AAP slams central, state govts for DAP fertiliser shortage

The demand for supply of fertiliser in Punjab in not being met, is another allegation of the AAP against the Congress government in the state
AAP leaders allege that the DAP fertiliser shortage is not natural and has been created due to black marketing. (HT File)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 01:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday blamed the Centre and the Punjab government for the unforeseen shortage of DAP fertilizer in the state. AAP state kisan wing president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan alleged that due to shortage, fertilizer dealers were doing black marketing and wheat sowing was lagging behind. “This will have a devastating effect on the economy of the state and the farmers,” he said. He claimed that while the Union government delayed the supply of fertiliser to Punjab, the Congress government of Punjab had failed in arranging fertilizer on time. “In Punjab, against a requirement of 5.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of DAP, 1.97 lakh MTs has been released supplied in October,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP