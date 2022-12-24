‘Abducted’ man found murdered in trans-Yamuna area

Body of a man abducted from Kaundhiyara area was found in Paushla village under Khiri police station of Yamuna Nagar (trans-Yamuna area) of the district on Friday.

The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations are on into the case, police said.

According to police, a resident of Basahra village, Gulabchandra (40) was a labourer. On Thursday, Gulab and his nephew had gone to Badha village in Kaundhiyara.

It is alleged that some persons who were in an SUV abducted Gulab. Kaundhiyara police launched a hunt for the abductors but to no avail. On the complaint of his nephew Santosh, police lodged a named FIR against some persons with whom Gulab had a scuffle some days back. Late on Thursday night, body of Gulabchandra was found near Paushla village around 20 kilometres away from where he was abducted. SHO of Shankargarh police station Manoj Kumar Singh said the culprits will soon be arrested.

Meanwhile, Kydganj police arrested two notorious looters with looted cash and valuables worth several lakhs. The accused looted cash and valuables from a person some days back posing as cops and were evading arrest, police said.

SHO Kydganj Rammurti Yadav said acting on tip off, police team arrested Tushar Chauhan of Civil Lines and Rajpat Rai of Cantonment area.

Cash ₹2640, some ornaments, mobile phones, fake UP police identity card, ATM card and a scooty was recovered from their possession. The duo was being questioned further to learn about their other accomplices and ascertain their involvement in other loots in the district, SHO added.