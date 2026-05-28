Abhishek Debroy named BJP’s Tripura state president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Tripura MLA Abhishek Debroy as president of the party’s state unit.

Debroy is serving as BJP legislator of Matarbari Assembly constituency in Gomati district since 2023. (Image shared by @tarunchughbjp)

In a letter from BJP, party’s national general secretary Arun Singh said Debroy was made president of BJP, Tripura unit.

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“The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president honourable Shree Nitin Navin ji appointed Shree Abhishek Debroy, MLA, as president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tripura Pradesh. The above appointment will come into effect immediately”, reads the letter.

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Debroy is serving as BJP legislator of Matarbari Assembly constituency in Gomati district since 2023.

State chief minister Dr Manik Saha congratulated Debroy for his appointment.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Abhishek Debroy Ji on being appointed as the President of BJP Tripura Pradesh. Confident that under his dynamic leadership & organizational vision, the party will grow stronger and continue working dedicatedly for the welfare of Tripura’s people. Wishing him a successful tenure ahead”, he posted on his official Facebook page.

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{{^usCountry}} Debroy replaced Rajib Bhattacharjee who remained party chief since 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Debroy replaced Rajib Bhattacharjee who remained party chief since 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhattacharjee became a BJP member in 1991 and had different organisational roles before becoming the party president. In 2024, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.