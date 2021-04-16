Home / Cities / Others / Above normal rainfall this year for most of Maharashtra: IMD
others

Above normal rainfall this year for most of Maharashtra: IMD

PUNE Most parts of Maharashtra will experience above normal, and normal, rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon this season, as per the long range forecast (LRF) issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 08:53 PM IST
IMD will also issue a special monsoon forecast this season for the monsoon core zone, which includes Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Bihar.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

PUNE Most parts of Maharashtra will experience above normal, and normal, rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon this season, as per the long range forecast (LRF) issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

IMD will also issue a special monsoon forecast this season for the monsoon core zone, which includes Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Bihar.

During an online press briefing on Friday, M Mohapatra, IMD director-general said that the monsoon this season will be 98 per cent of the long period average (LPA), which means that rainfall this year will be normal.

“Rainfall between June to September this year will be 98 percent of the LPA, which falls under the normal rainfall category. The LPA for India during the southwest monsoon season is 880 millimetres, which is calculated from 1961 to 2010,” said Mohapatra.

He further added that El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions this season will not see any development.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Giripremi mountaineers scale Mt Annapurna-1, world’s 10th tallest peak

Midnight fire at Ludhiana slum leaves four families homeless

J&K Police arrest, disengage services of woman officer for ‘glorifying militancy’

Bihar mulls centralised vigil of school teachers’ recruitment for greater transparency

OP Sreejith, scientist, Climate Monitoring and Forecast, IMD Pune, said that as per the forecast there is no deficiency in rainfall forecast for Maharashtra.

“As per the LRF, the probability for normal and above normal rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra is good. However, as per the current situation, there is no deficiency of rainfall forecasted,” said Sreejith.

A second LRF is given by the end of May, by the IMD.

This monsoon season, IMD will issue a monthly probabilistic forecast for each month - June, July, August and September.

This will be a new feature in the forecast as earlier, IMD would give rainfall forecasts for June and July, and then for August and September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP