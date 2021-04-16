Above normal rainfall this year for most of Maharashtra: IMD

PUNE Most parts of Maharashtra will experience above normal, and normal, rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon this season, as per the long range forecast (LRF) issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

IMD will also issue a special monsoon forecast this season for the monsoon core zone, which includes Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Bihar.

During an online press briefing on Friday, M Mohapatra, IMD director-general said that the monsoon this season will be 98 per cent of the long period average (LPA), which means that rainfall this year will be normal.

“Rainfall between June to September this year will be 98 percent of the LPA, which falls under the normal rainfall category. The LPA for India during the southwest monsoon season is 880 millimetres, which is calculated from 1961 to 2010,” said Mohapatra.

He further added that El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions this season will not see any development.

OP Sreejith, scientist, Climate Monitoring and Forecast, IMD Pune, said that as per the forecast there is no deficiency in rainfall forecast for Maharashtra.

“As per the LRF, the probability for normal and above normal rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra is good. However, as per the current situation, there is no deficiency of rainfall forecasted,” said Sreejith.

A second LRF is given by the end of May, by the IMD.

This monsoon season, IMD will issue a monthly probabilistic forecast for each month - June, July, August and September.

This will be a new feature in the forecast as earlier, IMD would give rainfall forecasts for June and July, and then for August and September.