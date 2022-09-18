Accelerate your efforts of Swachh Bharat: GM North Eastern Railway

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 12:33 AM IST

General manager of North Eastern Railway Ashok Kumar planting a sapling. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

General manager (GM) of North Eastern Railway (NER) Ashok Kumar launched a two-week special cleanliness drive in Gorakhpur and asked people to accelerate their efforts to achieve the goal of Swachh Bharat.

On September 16, an awareness rally was taken out and NER GM Ashok Kumar planted a sapling near platform number 2 of Gorakhpur railway station. Addressing the gathering, he appealed to the employees to dedicate two hours every week to keep offices and railway premises neat and clean.

In addition to lighting the lamp, Kumar administered an oath to all railway employees to promote cleanliness. Drawing, painting and essay writing competitions were also organised during the programme.

The two-week long drive started on September 17 and will conclude on October 2.

