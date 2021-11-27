Accept our demands, let us end stir with pride intact: BKU chief

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait has said that farmers don’t want to lower the esteem of the prime minister but at the same time the pride and dignity of farmers should be kept intact. Therefore, the government should accept the demands of farmers so that they could end their movement keeping their pride intact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tikait was speaking with mediapersons in Baraut town, in Bagpat district, on Friday, on the way to Hajipur border. He welcomed the decision of the Modi government of repealing the three contentious farm bills and reiterated that the farmers’ movement had not ended. He said that it would continue till the government makes a law for the procurement of crops at the minimum support price (MSP) declared by the government.

The union leader further said that an important meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be convened in Delhi on Saturday to discuss and decide the future course of the movement following withdrawal of the three farm bills. “We shall follow the decision taken by the SKM,” said Tikait.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}