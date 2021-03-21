Home / Cities / Others / Access to lower courts in Jammu restricted in view of surging infections
others

Access to lower courts in Jammu restricted in view of surging infections

A lawyer said that on Saturday, an order was issued by the principal district and sessions judge which stated that only litigants and witnesses will be allowed on the court premises.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 new Covid-19 infections on March 20, 2021, taking the UT’s case tally to 1, 28,389. (HT FILE)

As a precautionary measure in view of the surge in Covid 19 cases, access to lower courts in Jammu have been restricted to accused and witnesses only. A lawyer said that an order was issued by the principal district and sessions judge on Saturday.

“Only litigants and witnesses will be allowed access to lower courts because of a surge in Covid 19 cases. We appreciate the order issued by the principal district and session court,” he added.

There are 800 to 1, 000 lawyers who work in the lower court. “Under this order only litigants like accused and witnesses will be allowed,” he added.

Another advocate said that given the existing circumstances, the traffic police should be allowed to impose and charge penalties from the violators on the spot and avoid sending the violators to the courts. “Courts also impose and charge penalties on the violators and hence this practice should be done away with till the situation normalised,” he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HSC, SSC students to take exams at own schools, junior colleges: Maharashtra min

Fire breaks out at nut bolt factory in Ludhiana, none hurt

HP won’t give incentives to 225 docs who got infected on Covid duty: Minister

PCS (Mains) 2020 results out: 845 candidates declared successful for interview round
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP