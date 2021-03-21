Access to lower courts in Jammu restricted in view of surging infections

As a precautionary measure in view of the surge in Covid 19 cases, access to lower courts in Jammu have been restricted to accused and witnesses only. A lawyer said that an order was issued by the principal district and sessions judge on Saturday.

“Only litigants and witnesses will be allowed access to lower courts because of a surge in Covid 19 cases. We appreciate the order issued by the principal district and session court,” he added.

There are 800 to 1, 000 lawyers who work in the lower court. “Under this order only litigants like accused and witnesses will be allowed,” he added.

Another advocate said that given the existing circumstances, the traffic police should be allowed to impose and charge penalties from the violators on the spot and avoid sending the violators to the courts. “Courts also impose and charge penalties on the violators and hence this practice should be done away with till the situation normalised,” he added.