Accident claims life of 27-year-old teacher in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: On Tuesday morning, a 27-year-old school teacher lost her life in Bhiwandi after being struck by a speeding truck. The police arrested the driver and seized the involved truck.

The victim, identified as Hanisha Nitin Taware, a resident of Taware compound in Bhiwandi, was en route to the Bhiwandi-based English school on her scooter around 7 am when the tragedy took place at Ratan Juice Center under the jurisdiction of Bhoiwada police station.

According to Bhoiwada police, the collision occurred when a truck travelling from Anjurphata to Bhiwandi struck Taware’s bike from behind near Ratan Juice Centre. The impact threw her off the two-wheeler, causing severe head injuries.

Despite immediate attention from a local resident who alerted the police, Taware was rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver under sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligence on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Narendra Sonawane, police sub inspector at Bhoiwada Police Station, stated, “The driver of the truck was arrested, and the truck has been seized. Taware was headed towards school when she met with the accident.”