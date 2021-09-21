Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Act against protesters who assaulted Akalis: SAD to SKM
others

Act against protesters who assaulted Akalis: SAD to SKM

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to initiate action against their activists for heckling Akali workers on the night of September 16, when they were on way to take part in the party’s protest of September 17 in New Delhi
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:56 AM IST
SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra claimed that farmers, under the banner of SKM, assaulted Akalis. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to initiate action against their activists for heckling Akali workers on the night of September 16, when they were on way to take part in the party’s protest of September 17 in New Delhi.

“Many of those harassed and heckled had been active participants in the farmers’ protest, with family, on both the Tikri and the Singhu borders of Delhi. Some of them had even contributed materially to the protest,” claimed SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, adding that the SKM must clarify its stand on humiliation of farmers.

“Many of them were drunk and used filthy and vulgar language against ladies and elders,” some of the victims that accompanied Chandumajra to the press conference alleged. “The treatment to innocent and defenceless ladies and elders was reminded of what the Sikh community had gone through in the past,” Chandumajra said, adding that the SKM must take this seriously, as such incidents defamed the farmers and discredited their long struggle.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PMC standing committee okays development credit notes with cap of 200 crore per annum

Pune district-wide blood donation camp on September 22 to tackle blood shortage

Pune’s Ganeshotsav ends on sombre note, major idols immersed by 6.40pm on Sunday

HC stays cutting of trees in Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP