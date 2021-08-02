Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Action sought against farm leader Parkash for ‘hurting’ Sikh sentiments

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Hundreds of members of Sikh community from Haryana participated in the Sikh Mahapanchayat at gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin in Kurukshetra where several Sikh leaders, including Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, addressed the gathering. (HT PHOTO)

Members of the Sikh community on Sunday threatened to intensify their agitation if the state government failed to take action against farmer leader Guni Parkash for his derogatory remarks against the community.

Hundreds of members of Sikh community from Haryana participated in the Sikh Mahapanchayat at gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin in Kurukshetra where several Sikh leaders, including Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, addressed the gathering.

Sirsa said a 15-member committee has been formed to take up the issue with the state police chief and Haryana government to ensure the registration of FIR against Guni Parkash.

“We will intensify our agitation in Haryana to show our strength to the government if an FIR is not registered against Guni Parkash within a week,” he added.

As per the members of the Sikh community Guni Parkash, who was leading a protest in favour of three agriculture laws in Kurukshetra had made derogatory remarks on turban and beard of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who is also a Sikh.

Sirsa accused the BJP led Haryana government is sheltering Guni Parkash to create a rift between farmers on basis of religion.

High drama was also witnessed as members of the Sikh community alleged they spotted some people with swords outside the gurdwara while the meeting was going on.

