Active cases data in Meerut not matching up with health dept figures

Mismatch in active number of Corona cases and patients undergoing treatment in home isolation and hospitals has raised doubt about the actual number of cases in the district
By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Mismatch in active number of Corona cases and patients undergoing treatment in home isolation and hospitals has raised doubt about the actual number of cases in the district.

The daily bulletin of health department about Covid showed that till May 9 the district had 16,238 active cases, that included 2009 patients in 27 hospitals and 6020 in home isolation. This adds up to 8029 active cases which is 8209 short of the cases shown by the health department bulletin.

Responding to the issue of difference in numbers, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Akhilesh Mohan described it as a discrepancy in managing the data.

He claimed that many hospitals, who admitted and discharged patients, didn’t upload their data. Therefore, data of active cases are showing more than actual number of patients undergoing treatment.

He also mentioned that his office was facing shortage of staff as more than 150 staff members were infected.

But he assured to “look into the issue”.

Meanwhile, 6927 samples were tested on Sunday in which 1365 tested positive while 6 persons succumbed to the virus.

