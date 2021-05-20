Home / Cities / Others / Active cases in UP down by over 62% since Apr 30
Active cases in UP down by over 62% since Apr 30

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported 6,725 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 16,51,530 while 238 more fatalities due to the virus pushed the death toll to 18,588 on Thursday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 10:03 PM IST
“The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has come down by over 62% since its peak on April 30. The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 91.8%. The 24-hour case positivity rate is 2.4%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

“At present, there are 1,16,434 active cases in UP, of which 83,801 are in home isolation. A total of 2.91 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. So far, over 4.58 crore tests have been conducted in the state,” said Prasad.

During the day, Lucknow logged 353 fresh Covid cases, Ghaziabad 364, Varanasi 351, Gautam Buddh Nagar 239, Moradabad 218 and Prayagraj 89. Lucknow saw the maximum deaths – 21, Varanasi 16, Agra 12, Meerut and Kanpur 11 each, according to the state health department data.

Lucknow has till now reported 2,35,579 Covid cases, of which 2,25,879 have recovered. “The recovery rate in Lucknow is 95.88%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. Till now, Lucknow has reported 2,337 deaths.

