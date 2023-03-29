Active Covid cases cross 300-mark in U.P.

LUCKNOW Triggering concerns, active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 300-mark on Tuesday, according to health department data.

Among the 304 Covid cases, 10 are admitted to hospitals. (File photo)

“Among the 304 Covid cases, 10 are admitted to hospitals. These patients were admitted for some other illness but during the protocol test, they tested positive for Covid,” said Dr AK Singh, director of the infectious diseases, Uttar Pradesh health department.

“Most of the cases are concentrated in Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Khiri, and Lucknow. Following Covid protocols -- like maintaining social distancing, use of mask at public places, and avoiding crowded places -- can bring down active Covid cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

In Lucknow, eight fresh Covid cases were reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, five patients recovered on the day. The number of active Covid cases in the district has shot up to 27, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow.

On December 30, 2022, there were 47 active Covid cases and the number of active cases in the state was 71 on March 15. On Monday, it went up to 262. The state has reported a total of 21,28,610 Covid cases so far. U.P. has also recorded 23,650 Covid-related fatalities.