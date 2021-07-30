Active Covid cases slip below 50 in Ludhiana

In a major relief for city residents, the active Covid cases in the district fell below 50 on Thursday.

At present there are 48 active cases in the city. Eight new Covid-19 cases, but no deaths were recorded on Thursday.

Ludhiana has so far logged 87,292 Covid cases, of which 2,093 patients have died. As many as 85,151 people have successfully defeated the virus.

Currently, there is no patient undergoing treatment at any of the government health facilities, while 10 are being treated in private hospitals. As many as 30,618 people were inoculated on Thursday. Since January 16, 14,80,250 people have been jabbed.

No new mucormycosis (black fungus) case was reported in the district on July 25. As many as 83 cases of black fungus have been recorded in the district so far, of which eight people have died during treatment.