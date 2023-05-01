Hope to work shoulder-to-shoulder with a trans police officer: DCP at LGBTQIA+ sensitisation seminar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2023 10:01 PM IST

Organised by Suramya Foundation, a non-profit advocating the rights of queers and other underserved communities, the seminar titled ‘Samvedna: Report With Pride’ discussed how best to cover queer rights issues on public fora.

LUCKNOW Activists, academicians, medical professionals, lawyers, students, and media professionals came together under one roof for a sensitisation seminar on queer rights in Lucknow on Monday. Organised by Suramya Foundation, a non-profit advocating the rights of queers and other underserved communities, the seminar titled ‘Samvedna: Report With Pride’ discussed how best to cover queer rights issues on public fora.

DCP (Central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik lightening the lamp to begin the sensitisation seminar on LGBTQIA+ issues. (HT Photo)

Addressing the session, DCP (Central), Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said, “I hope I am fortunate enough to work shoulder-to-shoulder with a law enforcement officer from the trans community someday. Till we use people’s names and identities as cuss words, we cannot progress. How we talk about or use our gestures to discuss any community, even in private, is the biggest betrayal to any group working to empower themselves.” She also mentioned that U.P. was the first state in India to establish a police helpline desk for trans persons issues and complaints.

On the occasion, Colin Shonk, the head of advocacy from the Canadian High Commission office, spoke on the immense room for improvement in dealing with queer issues.

