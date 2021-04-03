Activists raise concern over animal abuse

Two cases of cruelty against animals were reported in the Taj city within a short span of time raising concerns among activists who feel concrete action was the need of the hour to save animals from abuse.

In one case, acid was thrown on two bulls and a cow under Jagdishpura police station limit. Distressing pictures of the ruminates were doing the rounds on social media prompting angry reactions from activists.

“An activist Sanjay Malhotra had lodged an FIR on March 24 at Jagdishpura police station against unidentified accused. The two bulls and the cow have been sent for treatment at a center in Dayalbagh. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” said Sunil Verma, incharge of Jagdishpura police station.

In another case, three dogs were attacked by acid in Nau Ki Sarai village within limits of Khandoli police station of Agra recently.

Vineeta Arora, the city coordinator for Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation (FIAPO) flayed the state of affairs when it comes to controlling animal abuse.

Arora, who runs a home for stray dogs-- Casper’s Home-- finds police often falling short in assessing the sensitivity of matter. “Recently acid was thrown on three dogs in Nau Ki Sarai village and we approached the Khandoli police. The case was not registered and I have been called again to meet a senior cop,” said Arora.

Arora said she has placed her complaint on ‘Jansunvayi portal’ as an alternative.

“The villagers claim that thieves coming to village throw acid on dogs. Out of three dogs, one is in critical stage having 65 % burns. But nobody has been arrested so far. Till such accused are handled with toughness, not much could be expected for these speechless animals,” she said.