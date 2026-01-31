Actor Govinda, MP Tiwari booked for ₹25L fraud: Police

The Sakchi police station in Jamshedpur has registered a case against Bollywood actors Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Raza Murad and Shakti Kapoor, Bhojpuri singer and MP Manoj Tiwari, and Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd directors Chandra Bhushan Singh and his wife Priyanka Singh for ₹25 lakh fraud, linked to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into an investment and cryptocurrency fraud worth ₹600 crore, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Bollywood actor Govinda (X)

The FIR has been registered as per the order of the Jamshedpur chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court on a complaint case filed by a duped investor, Jaspal Singh, a resident of the Burmamines locality.

“An FIR has been registered against eight accused as per the order of the court. All facts and aspects are being investigated. Further action will be taken after the investigation. The complainant, Jaspal Singh, has alleged that he invested ₹8 lakh in Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd in lieu of a promise of a 15% return per month. However, neither the interest nor the capital was returned to him within the stipulated timeframe,” Anand Mishra, Sakchi PS officer-in-charge (OC), told the media on Saturday.

Singh has further alleged that he was lured and convinced by Maxizone Touch’s Jamshedpur branch manager, Shiv Narayan Patro, by showing him advertisements featuring the above-mentioned film stars.

Another duped investor, Kuldip Singh of the Telco locality, lodged a separate complaint against the company at Sakchi PS on Friday, alleging that he made an investment of ₹17 lakh in Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd, but did not get his capital or returns back from the company.

Singh had also lodged a complaint case in the CJM court on November 10, 2025, following which the court ordered the Sakchi police to register an FIR against the accused film stars, the company directors, among others.

Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd directors Chandra Bhushan Singh alias Dipak Singh, and his wife Priyanka Singh were arrested by the Jamshedpur police on September 9, 2025, from Gomoh station on a tip-off to Jamshedpur-based SSP Piyush Pandey when they were allegedly trying to flee aboard the Bhubaneswar–Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Both are presently lodged in Ghaghidih Central Jail here in Jamshedpur.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches in five cities against Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd on September 20, 2025, in connection with ₹600 crore investment and cryptocurrency frauds across the country.