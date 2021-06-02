Actor Karan Mehra’s arrested, released on bail after wife alleges assault

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested by Goregaon police early on Tuesday based on a complaint by his wife Nisha who alleged that he abused and hit her after a dispute between them over a discussion on their divorce. Mehra was granted bail after a few hours.

Police officers said that they had sent Nisha for a medical check-up.

During questioning, Mehra told the police that around 10pm on Monday, the couple were discussing the terms of their divorce when Nisha asked for an alimony amount which he could not afford to pay. Nisha’s brother, who was present at the spot, asked the couple to sort the matter out legally. Mehra told the police that he agreed and went to his bedroom. Nisha then allegedly barged in while he was talking to his mother over the phone and started abusing him. She then left the room and hit her head against the wall and called the police. Mehra told the police that Nisha’s brother, too, assaulted him before the police arrived and escorted them to the police station.

The police then recorded Mehra and Nisha’s statements and filed a first information report (FIR).

“We have registered a case for causing hurt rashly and negligently to endanger human life and are investigating the case further,” said an officer from Goregaon police station.

Nisha said she approached the police after Mehra abused her and banged her head against a wall. She wanted to split up as Mehra was having an affair, she said.