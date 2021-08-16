Admission test for APJAKWIT to be conducted by BCECEB

From now on, the admission process of Dr APJ Women’s Institute of Technology (APJAKWIT) in Darbhanga will be conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), officials said.

The institute uploaded the information on its official website on August 14.

The engineering college, exclusively set up for women in this part of the region, was established in 2005 as a unit of LN Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga. Since its inception, the entrance test for admission was being conducted by LNMU.

According to the website of APJAKWIT, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology and Bioinformatics session 2021-25 and 3-year B.Tech (lateral entry) in Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology and Bioinformatics session 2021-24, shall be made through BCECEB, Patna.

Institute’s incumbent director Dr U K Das said that following the completion of the enrollment process by the BCECEB, if necessary, the admission process will be done at the university level like in previous years. The information in this regard will be made available at the appropriate time.

APJAKWIT has finally joined 38 other engineering institutes for which BCECEB will be conducting admission tests. The official notification, prospectus etc., have been made available on the website of the BCECE Board, Das added.