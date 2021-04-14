Home / Cities / Others / Admn urges people to not visit Kashi this month
others

Admn urges people to not visit Kashi this month

VARANASI: Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma have appealed to people to avoid visiting Kashi in April in view of surge in Covid-19 cases
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:21 PM IST
HT Image

VARANASI: Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma have appealed to people to avoid visiting Kashi in April in view of surge in Covid-19 cases.

“People from adjoining regions should avoid visiting Varanasi in view of surge in Covid cases. They should stay at home and visit Kashi only when there is very urgent work,”Agarwal said.

The district magistrate made a similar appeal to people not only in different parts of India but also abroad to shelve all plans of a Kashi visit in April. An advisory has also been issued due to the present situation.

The DM said that travellers coming to Kashi from other states would have to show their Covid negative report for their stay in hotels. This would be made mandatory soon.

Meanwhile, the RTPCR report has become a must for entry to temples .

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal said on Wednesday that three-day old Covid negative RTPCR report had been made mandatory for entry to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Maa Annapurna Temple and Sankatmohan Temple from April 14.

Aggarwal said that it was compulsory to show this report, else the devotees would not be given entry to the temples.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Converting big medical instts into Covid centres solution to bed crisis, suggest Lucknow docs

Ensure there’s no shortage of Covid beds, oxygen, Yogi tells officials

‘Covid norms with special kids impossible’

Number of daily Covid tests in Meerut insufficient: Experts

District magistrate Kaushal raj Sharma said sans Covid negative report, entry would not be given to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

There are 9,607 active cases in Varanasi at present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP