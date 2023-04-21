Home / Cities / Others / Two-year-old tiger found dead in Dudhwa

Two-year-old tiger found dead in Dudhwa

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Apr 21, 2023 08:07 PM IST

The young tiger - a male of about two years – was said to be suffering from severe internal ailments leading to his death.

The carcass of an adolescent tiger was found in a sugarcane field under Salempur beat of Mailani range, under the Dudhwa buffer zone, on Friday.

The carcass of a young tiger recovered in Dudhwa buffer zone on Friday. (HT Photo)
The carcass of a young tiger recovered in Dudhwa buffer zone on Friday. (HT Photo)

The young tiger - a male of about two years – was said to be suffering from severe internal ailments leading to his death.

B Prabhakar, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), said no injury marks were detected on the body of the deceased tiger and further investigations ruled out any poaching or poisoning attempts.

He added that all vital organs, including nails, canines were found intact.

He further said that following the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), an autopsy was conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors, who described stomach rupture and internal organ failure to be the cause of the tiger’s death.

Sundaresh (known by single name), deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone, said that field officials of Mailani range sighted the tiger walking abnormally slowly in the buffer zone on Friday morning.

He added under their watchful eyes, the young tiger entered into a sugarcane field, where he was later found dead.

The field director and other officials were intimated about this.

Sundaresh said that in the post-mortem examination, the tiger’s stomach was found empty with severe rupture caused by sharp bones which it had swallowed, and which led to decay and failure of internal organs.

He added being very young, the tiger’s molars had not developed properly enough to grind the bone pieces and it might have swallowed the bones, which resulted in internal rupture. He said young tigers often fail to judge what should be eaten and in what quantity .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death autopsy panel body dudhwa tiger reserve carcass deputy director buffer zone cause of death + 7 more
death autopsy panel body dudhwa tiger reserve carcass deputy director buffer zone cause of death + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out